The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VNNVF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Warburg Research raised Vonovia to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Vonovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonovia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at $60.67 on Thursday. Vonovia has a one year low of $58.89 and a one year high of $74.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.45.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

