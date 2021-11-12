The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Bought by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 211,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,676. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 2.02.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.46. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

