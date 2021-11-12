The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The Hackett Group updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.300 EPS.
Shares of HCKT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.00. 107,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $23.30.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.
About The Hackett Group
The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.
