The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The Hackett Group updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.300 EPS.

Shares of HCKT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.00. 107,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $23.30.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.