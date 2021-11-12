The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $126.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.51. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 55.70%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

