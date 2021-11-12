The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 116,952.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,103 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 25.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Mizuho started coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

MOS stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.40%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

