The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Upgraded to Buy by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The RealReal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.64.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The RealReal has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.57.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $101,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $26,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,730 shares of company stock worth $3,727,004 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in The RealReal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in The RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in The RealReal by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in The RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

