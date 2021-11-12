The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHYF. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $632,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,833,750. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

