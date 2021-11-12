The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.86 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.70. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.77 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TD. Barclays upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perfom” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$91.00” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.73.

TSE:TD opened at C$92.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$85.79. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$64.06 and a 52 week high of C$93.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$168.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

