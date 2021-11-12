The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Oppenheimer

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.87.

Shares of TTD opened at $91.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.70. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.44, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 910.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 797.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 553.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

