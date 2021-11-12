Theodore Blegen Sells 1,460 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $800,474.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total value of $942,031.23.

On Friday, October 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 910 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $433,305.60.

On Monday, September 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total value of $916,232.03.

On Friday, August 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.24, for a total value of $890,148.28.

On Thursday, August 12th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,379 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total value of $630,340.90.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $554.59 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.21 and a twelve month high of $556.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $503.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Truist Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,874,245,000 after acquiring an additional 55,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,811,481,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,721,000 after buying an additional 124,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,011,000 after buying an additional 43,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,547,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

