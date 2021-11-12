TheStreet Downgrades Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) to C+

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.13.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.69. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.12.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

