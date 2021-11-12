TheStreet Upgrades Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IOSP. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec stock opened at $93.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.09. Innospec has a twelve month low of $73.56 and a twelve month high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Innospec will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.