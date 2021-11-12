THETA Tops 1-Day Volume of $278.74 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.30 or 0.00011246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THETA has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and $278.74 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00052972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00225545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00091383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003968 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

