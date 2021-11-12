ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Major Shareholder Sells $544,050.00 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $544,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gs Investment Strategies, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,082 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $516,453.74.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 24,981 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $524,351.19.

On Monday, November 1st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $651,900.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 2,780 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $61,299.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $25,668,000.00.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ThredUp Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ThredUp by 1,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,675 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,501,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ThredUp by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,500,000. 25.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

