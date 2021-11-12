ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 81,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 597,713 shares.The stock last traded at $19.58 and had previously closed at $20.01.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.09.

In other news, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $206,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,346.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,404,088 shares of company stock worth $29,899,191 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ThredUp by 1,144.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after buying an additional 1,117,675 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ThredUp during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ThredUp by 90.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ThredUp by 129.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after buying an additional 998,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in ThredUp by 34.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. 25.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

