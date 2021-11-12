Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,972,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,549 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $64,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Shares of HP stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.97%.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.