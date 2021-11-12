Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,314 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.15% of Zimmer Biomet worth $51,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,581,751,000 after acquiring an additional 141,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,364,000 after buying an additional 172,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,376,462,000 after buying an additional 211,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,721,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $598,448,000 after buying an additional 194,339 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $132.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.26 and a 52 week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.