Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $40.24 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Kimberly-Clark worth $40,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after buying an additional 283,040 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $134.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $144.44. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.80.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

