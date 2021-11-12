Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $55.46 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $55,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.92.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $329.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $340.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.58%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

