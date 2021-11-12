Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 831,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,411 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Agilysys were worth $47,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Agilysys by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Agilysys by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Agilysys by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 26,788 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Agilysys by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.19. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, Director Melvin L. Keating purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,166.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,913 shares of company stock valued at $706,818. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

