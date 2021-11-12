Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 884,055 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 884,055 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $49,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $119.74 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $78.84 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day moving average of $111.49.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

