Time New Bank Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $216,759.00 (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a market cap of $10.49 million and $216,759.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

