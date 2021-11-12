TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin Sells 7,030 Shares

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $109,035.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TMST stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.42. 346,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,995. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $712.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.