Tixl Achieves Market Cap of $13.67 Million (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. During the last seven days, Tixl has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Tixl has a market capitalization of $13.67 million and $432,468.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tixl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tixl alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00071316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00071714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00098858 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,582.66 or 0.07159272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,892.44 or 0.99816097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00020107 BTC.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tixl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tixl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tixl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.