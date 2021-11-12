TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TMXXF. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a 12-month low of $79.40 and a 12-month high of $116.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.76.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

