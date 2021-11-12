Toast, Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.56) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toast in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.56) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.06). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Toast’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

TOST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

TOST opened at $48.36 on Friday. Toast has a 12-month low of $46.40 and a 12-month high of $69.93.

In other Toast news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

