TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TODGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on TOD’S in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an underweight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TODGF opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.15. TOD’S has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

