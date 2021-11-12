Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.390-$23.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.29 billion-$17.29 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tokyo Electron from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $125.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.21. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $129.59. The company has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

