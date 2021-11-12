Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Position Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 123,184.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,777 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,447.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 499,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 479,624 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 640.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 553,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 478,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,218,000 after acquiring an additional 310,955 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $63.14 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

TOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.66.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

