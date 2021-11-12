Toromont Industries’ (TIH) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at ATB Capital

ATB Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TIH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$120.61.

Toromont Industries stock opened at C$113.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$107.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$105.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.33 billion and a PE ratio of 29.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$84.61 and a 12-month high of C$113.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total value of C$107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,317,700. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $547,874.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

