Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Increases Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by 82.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE:NTG opened at $33.45 on Friday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $33.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26.
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.
