Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Increases Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by 82.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:NTG opened at $33.45 on Friday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $33.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 33,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

