TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

TTE opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.7843 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.02%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 14,058.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $169,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

