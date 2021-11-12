TotemFi 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $102,284.00 (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 12th. Over the last seven days, TotemFi has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TotemFi has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $102,284.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000536 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 67,780,532.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80289063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00071680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00071870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00098277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,560.98 or 0.07201436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,285.24 or 0.99922541 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TotemFi Coin Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,315,015 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

Buying and Selling TotemFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TotemFi directly using US dollars.

