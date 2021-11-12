Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Town Centre Securities in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

LON TOWN opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 131.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 133.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Town Centre Securities has a 1-year low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

