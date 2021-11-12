TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

NRDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen purchased 451,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the period.

NRDY opened at $7.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

