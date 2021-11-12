Traders Buy High Volume of The Carlyle Group Call Options (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 22,871 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,718% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,258 call options.

NASDAQ CG traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $58.94. 1,977,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,208. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,166,565 shares of company stock worth $224,992,421 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $2,233,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 74,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after acquiring an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

