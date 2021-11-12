Traders Purchase High Volume of Beazer Homes USA Call Options (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 8,889 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 965% compared to the typical volume of 835 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on BZH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,062,000 after buying an additional 46,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,574,000 after buying an additional 78,758 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth about $10,786,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after buying an additional 61,196 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 69,883 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.42. The company has a market cap of $674.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.01. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

