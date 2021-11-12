Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 663.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cameco by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

NYSE CCJ opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.52 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -85.70%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

