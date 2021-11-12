Traders Purchase Large Volume of Open Text Put Options (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,689 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,760% compared to the average daily volume of 129 put options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Get Open Text alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $51.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Open Text has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.54%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.