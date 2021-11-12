TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) PT Raised to C$16.50

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

TAC stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 36.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 261,116 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in TransAlta by 19.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,220,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,492 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in TransAlta by 48.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TransAlta by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

