Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Being the largest provider offshore contract drilling services, Transocean's unrivalled backlog of $7.1 billion offers cash flow visibility. As it is, the company’s technologically advanced and versatile drilling fleet differentiates it from competitors and provides it with an edge. Transocean is also taking necessary steps to enhance its fleet with modern and competitive rigs, while scrapping off old and incompetent drillships, which is expected to make its operations more technically effective and efficient. However, the Ocean Rig acquisition has impacted the financials of RIG, leading to stock issuance, debt addition along with cash reduction. To add to the negatives, things are looking bleak for the offshore drilling sector on account of the upstream capital discipline. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Get Transocean alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 92,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,113,270. Transocean has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 3.39.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 4.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,039 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 7.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 33.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 215,977 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.