Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGAN opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of -2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. Transphorm has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

TGAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Transphorm in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Transphorm from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

