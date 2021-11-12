TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.53% of TravelCenters of America worth $19,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TA. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 64.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth about $219,000. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Shares of TA opened at $59.42 on Friday. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.03.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

TA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.