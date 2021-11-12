Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Shares Up 2.5%

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) shares shot up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 759.70 ($9.93) and last traded at GBX 746 ($9.75). 349,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 515,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 728 ($9.51).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 23.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 722.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 736.55.

About Tremor International (LON:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

