Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) PT Lowered to C$0.25

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TV. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.27.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.20. 2,165,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$192.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.28.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

