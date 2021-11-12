Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as high as C$0.22. Trevali Mining shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 1,456,538 shares.

TV has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trevali Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of C$207.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

