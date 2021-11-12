Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). Trevena posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million.

TRVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after buying an additional 7,704,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trevena by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trevena by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 306,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trevena by 2,972.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Trevena by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,265 shares during the last quarter. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 26,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.19. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

