Trias (TRY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $608,556.11

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Trias has a total market capitalization of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trias has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Trias Coin Profile

Trias is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

