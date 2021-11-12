Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$20.00 at National Bankshares

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TCN. CIBC increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on Tricon Residential and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.75 target price (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.73.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of TSE TCN traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$18.11. 80,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,285. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$10.70 and a 52-week high of C$18.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.96.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The business had revenue of C$130.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.