Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$61.00 at TD Securities

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Trisura Group to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$64.50 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$58.06.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group stock opened at C$41.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$19.89 and a 12 month high of C$49.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$89.10.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.